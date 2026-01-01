Proficio ITDR Logo

Proficio ITDR

ITDR solution that monitors authentication events and identity behavior

IAM
Commercial
Proficio ITDR Description

Proficio ITDR is an Identity Threat Detection and Response solution that monitors authentication events, entitlements, and session behavior across hybrid and cloud environments. The platform ingests signals from directories, identity providers, cloud applications, endpoints, and network sensors to detect identity-centric attacks. The solution correlates behavioral patterns with entitlement data to identify threats such as password spray attacks, brute force attempts, credential scanning, token theft, pass-the-hash attacks, Kerberos and SAML forgery, privilege escalation, and lateral movement. It establishes behavioral baselines per identity including login times, geolocation, devices, and resource usage to flag deviations from normal patterns. ITDR applies risk scoring that combines multiple signals like failed MFA attempts, unusual token issuance, privilege changes, and sensitive resource access. Alerts are prioritized based on identity criticality, including domain administrators, service principals with broad permissions, and users with access to sensitive applications. The platform integrates with security infrastructure to enable coordinated response actions. It works with SIEM systems for identity-aware detections, SOAR platforms for automated playbooks, and XDR solutions for cross-domain incident correlation. Response capabilities include token revocation, MFA re-challenge, privilege step-down, account disablement, endpoint isolation, and network containment.

Proficio ITDR is ITDR solution that monitors authentication events and identity behavior developed by Proficio. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Authentication, Behavioral Analysis.

