Zluri Identity & Application Visibility Logo

Zluri Identity & Application Visibility

by Zluri

Identity and application visibility platform for access risk management

IAM Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Visibility
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Zluri Identity & Application Visibility Description

Zluri Identity & Application Visibility is a platform that provides visibility into identities and their access patterns across application environments. The product uses a patented discovery engine to identify applications in an organization's ecosystem, including unfederated and shadow applications. The platform automatically classifies discovered applications into categories and subcategories using G2's taxonomy. It creates user profiles with attributes such as employment status, department, designation, application roles, and license type. The product tracks user activity trends over 30/60/90 day periods, monitors first and last used timestamps, and provides usage scores to identify dormant entitlements and over-provisioned access. It identifies access vulnerabilities including dormant accounts, orphaned accounts, shadow apps, external accounts, service accounts, and local accounts. The platform includes automated remediation workflows for addressing identified access risks. It maintains audit logs and generates customizable reports for compliance with regulatory standards including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and SOX ITGC. The solution merges static identity attributes with dynamic activity data to provide a consolidated view of access patterns and risks across the application stack.

Zluri Identity & Application Visibility FAQ

Common questions about Zluri Identity & Application Visibility including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Zluri Identity & Application Visibility is Identity and application visibility platform for access risk management developed by Zluri. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Visibility.

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