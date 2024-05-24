Memcyco Account Takeover Prevention Description

Memcyco Account Takeover Prevention is a security solution designed to protect customer accounts from phishing-related account takeover (ATO) attacks. The product operates across multiple phases of the ATO attack lifecycle, from initial reconnaissance through credential harvesting and exploitation. The solution detects fake website reconnaissance activities before phishing messages reach customers, providing early warning of impending attacks. When customers interact with fraudulent sites, the system can encrypt credentials in real-time to prevent harvesting by attackers. The platform includes device-based access controls that allow legitimate access from known devices while blocking attempts from unknown devices used by fraudsters. The product provides attack forensics data including metrics on customer attacks, protected customers, and compromised credentials. It addresses various attack vectors including man-in-the-middle (MiTM) attacks, credential stuffing, SEO poisoning, and digital impersonation scams. The solution aims to reduce mean time to detect (MTTD) to zero by identifying threats during the reconnaissance phase. It provides protection that extends beyond initial fake site takedown, offering ongoing defense against credential stuffing and future ATO attempts. The platform generates traceable attack-source data to support incident response and forensic analysis.