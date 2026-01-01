Permiso Non-Human Identity Security Logo

Permiso Non-Human Identity Security is a platform that inventories and monitors non-human identities across IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS environments. The platform tracks API keys, access tokens, service accounts, roles, and groups across cloud and on-premises infrastructure. The solution provides a Universal Identity Graph that maps all non-human identities across identity providers and cloud environments. It identifies security risks including orphaned identities, stale credentials, inactive service accounts, overly permissive policies, and insufficient access controls. The platform performs runtime monitoring of non-human identity behavior to detect suspicious and malicious activity. It tracks which users are utilizing specific non-human identities and identifies anomalous activity patterns. The system provides centralized visibility through a dashboard that displays non-human identity exposures by category. Permiso addresses limitations of traditional security tools by providing identity attribution context across multiple cloud environments. The platform monitors identities that move between different cloud services and can detect when attackers use valid credentials to mask their activities.

Permiso Non-Human Identity Security is NHI security platform for inventory, monitoring & threat detection across clouds developed by Permiso. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Anomaly Detection, Cloud Security.

