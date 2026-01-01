Token Security NHI Security Posture Management Description

Token Security NHI Security Posture Management is a platform designed to manage and reduce risks associated with non-human identities (NHIs) across cloud and on-premises environments. The product continuously monitors and scores NHI risks based on context, access patterns, usage, and potential blast radius to prioritize security and compliance concerns. The platform provides visibility into identity-based security posture through industry benchmarking, tracking total identities across environments, risk levels, and key rotation status. It identifies orphaned, unused, or dormant NHIs that expand the attack surface and detects exposed or mismanaged secrets, including redundant keys and tokens. The solution analyzes permissions to identify overly permissive access granted to NHIs and flags unintended cross-account access between development, staging, and production environments. Risk prioritization is based on potential impact, permissions, and criticality metrics. Token Security includes AI-native capabilities through an MCP Server and AI Agent that enable natural language querying of the NHI inventory. Users can ask questions about identity risks, ownership, authentication methods, and receive remediation guidance through conversational interfaces. The AI Agent is integrated directly into the platform UI, while the MCP Server can be consumed from external chat applications and AI-based tools. The platform supports compliance requirements by ensuring security policies are enforced and audit-ready to meet internal and regulatory mandates.