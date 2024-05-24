Entro Non-Human Identities
NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine
Entro Non-Human Identities
NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine
Entro Non-Human Identities Description
Entro Non-Human Identities is a platform for discovering, managing, and securing non-human identities (NHIs) such as service accounts, tokens, and API keys across enterprise environments. The platform provides centralized visibility into machine identities through inventory management and lineage mapping that traces how tokens and service accounts interact with resources, applications, and data. The platform includes NHIDR (Non-Human Identity Detection and Response), a proprietary engine that baselines identity activity, detects behavioral anomalies, and triggers automated remediation to prevent compromise and lateral movement. The security posture management capabilities identify and remediate risks by removing idle or stale NHIs, right-sizing permissions, and eliminating over-privileged access. Entro enforces lifecycle governance for non-human identities from creation through retirement, supporting continuous monitoring, human ownership attribution, attestation, and policy-led automation. The platform also includes secret scanning capabilities to detect and remediate leaked API keys, tokens, and secrets across the software development lifecycle. The platform extends to AI agent governance, enabling discovery of shadow agents, attribution of agentic NHIs to creators, and monitoring of permissions and activity. Entro prioritizes posture risks using AI and contextual analysis to help security teams address vulnerabilities without disrupting business operations.
Entro Non-Human Identities FAQ
Common questions about Entro Non-Human Identities including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Entro Non-Human Identities is NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine developed by Entro. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Least Privilege, Secrets Management.
ALTERNATIVES
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