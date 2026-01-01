Oleria Trustfusion Logo

Oleria Trustfusion

AI-driven identity security platform for human, NHI, and AI identities

IAM
Commercial
Oleria Trustfusion Description

Oleria Trustfusion is an identity security platform that provides visibility and governance across human, non-human, and AI identities in SaaS, cloud, on-premises, and custom systems. The platform uses a common schema to normalize and enrich identity, access, and activity data from identity providers, cloud infrastructure, applications, and HR systems. The platform includes a graph-native core that maps identities, accounts, tokens, groups, permissions, and resources into a unified access graph. This provides visibility into identity relationships and permission configurations across the environment. Trustfusion uses AI and machine learning models to analyze usage patterns and detect security issues including dormant accounts, privilege creep, weak or missing MFA, and misconfigurations. The platform automates access reviews, lifecycle management, and audit reporting to enforce least-privilege access. The remediation engine provides prioritized remediation paths with automated workflows for actions such as revoking access, disabling accounts, or removing over-privileged users. All changes are tracked, auditable, and reversible. The platform includes managed connectors for integration with identity providers, SaaS platforms, cloud services, and HR systems. It supports compliance standards including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS 4.0, and NIST/FICAM.

Oleria Trustfusion is AI-driven identity security platform for human, NHI, and AI identities developed by Oleria. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Anomaly Detection.

