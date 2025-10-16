Cisco Identity Intelligence Logo

Cisco Identity Intelligence

AI-powered identity visibility and threat detection solution

IAM
Commercial
Cisco Identity Intelligence Description

Cisco Identity Intelligence is an AI-powered solution that provides visibility into identity activity across an organization's infrastructure. The solution bridges the gap between authentication and access by monitoring identity behavior and detecting potential threats. The platform offers comprehensive identity visibility to identify vulnerable accounts, risky privileges, and high-risk access attempts. It analyzes identity activity patterns to detect anomalous behavior that may indicate account takeover or other identity-based attacks. Cisco Identity Intelligence integrates with other Cisco security products to enhance their capabilities. When integrated with Cisco Duo, it adds deeper insights between authentication and trusted access. Integration with Cisco XDR enables automated response actions such as killing sessions and quarantining users. The solution also works with Cisco Secure Access to protect networks against account takeover attempts. The platform is designed to scale and protect against sophisticated identity threats. It provides security teams with actionable insights to respond to identity-based attacks before they can compromise systems. Organizations can use the solution to clean up vulnerable accounts, eliminate unnecessary privileges, and block risky access attempts based on identity intelligence.

