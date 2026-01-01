Reco ITDR (Identity Threat Detection and Response) Logo

Reco ITDR (Identity Threat Detection and Response)

ITDR platform for detecting and responding to identity-based threats in SaaS

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Reco ITDR (Identity Threat Detection and Response) Description

Reco ITDR is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform designed to detect and respond to identity-based threats across SaaS environments. The platform monitors identity lifecycles from onboarding to offboarding and provides detection capabilities for threats including stolen credentials, privilege escalation, SaaS-to-SaaS compromise, and insider threats. The platform includes over 400 pre-built detection rules covering scenarios such as impossible travel and data exfiltration. It uses AI-powered investigation capabilities to transform security alerts into investigation-ready narratives with business context. The system integrates with existing SIEM and SOAR platforms to enable automated response workflows. Reco ITDR connects to over 200 SaaS applications and provides visibility into application discovery, including Shadow SaaS and AI tools. The platform monitors for account compromise, data theft, and configuration drift, delivering alerts for security teams to respond to threats. The solution is part of the broader Reco Dynamic SaaS Security Platform, which includes capabilities for identity access governance, posture management, compliance monitoring, and data exposure management. The platform maintains certifications including SOC2, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance.

Reco ITDR (Identity Threat Detection and Response) FAQ

Common questions about Reco ITDR (Identity Threat Detection and Response) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Reco ITDR (Identity Threat Detection and Response) is ITDR platform for detecting and responding to identity-based threats in SaaS developed by Reco. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Insider Threat.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →