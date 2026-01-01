Reco ITDR (Identity Threat Detection and Response)
Reco ITDR (Identity Threat Detection and Response) Description
Reco ITDR is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform designed to detect and respond to identity-based threats across SaaS environments. The platform monitors identity lifecycles from onboarding to offboarding and provides detection capabilities for threats including stolen credentials, privilege escalation, SaaS-to-SaaS compromise, and insider threats. The platform includes over 400 pre-built detection rules covering scenarios such as impossible travel and data exfiltration. It uses AI-powered investigation capabilities to transform security alerts into investigation-ready narratives with business context. The system integrates with existing SIEM and SOAR platforms to enable automated response workflows. Reco ITDR connects to over 200 SaaS applications and provides visibility into application discovery, including Shadow SaaS and AI tools. The platform monitors for account compromise, data theft, and configuration drift, delivering alerts for security teams to respond to threats. The solution is part of the broader Reco Dynamic SaaS Security Platform, which includes capabilities for identity access governance, posture management, compliance monitoring, and data exposure management. The platform maintains certifications including SOC2, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance.
