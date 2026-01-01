Imperva Account Takeover Protection Logo

Imperva Account Takeover Protection

Protects login endpoints from account takeover attacks and credential fraud

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Imperva Account Takeover Protection Description

Imperva Account Takeover Protection is a security solution that defends login endpoints against account takeover attempts, credential stuffing, brute force attacks, and account fraud. The solution uses a multi-layered detection process that analyzes login traffic patterns, assigns risk scores, and mitigates threats in real-time. The product employs a precision detection engine that identifies sophisticated account takeover attempts while maintaining user experience. It includes zero-day leaked credentials detection to identify compromised credentials following data breaches, enabling security teams to flag at-risk accounts and trigger password resets or user notifications. The solution provides user behavior anomaly detection that leverages analytics to identify suspicious behavior patterns and policy violations. Login behavior visualization dashboards offer insights into login trends and statistics, helping security teams detect, predict, and prevent account takeover attempts. The platform uses a risk-based model that allows organizations to customize mitigation actions based on risk levels. It reduces reliance on CAPTCHA challenges through accurate threat detection and supports customizable CAPTCHA pages with customer support information. The solution is designed to work out-of-the-box with minimal configuration and adds minimal latency to login flows. The product complements existing security measures like WAF and MFA by focusing specifically on detecting and preventing unauthorized account access. It includes data protection measures with encryption and compliance with regulations like GDPR and CCPA.

Imperva Account Takeover Protection FAQ

Common questions about Imperva Account Takeover Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Imperva Account Takeover Protection is Protects login endpoints from account takeover attacks and credential fraud developed by Imperva. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Authentication, Breach.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →