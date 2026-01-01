Imperva Account Takeover Protection Description

Imperva Account Takeover Protection is a security solution that defends login endpoints against account takeover attempts, credential stuffing, brute force attacks, and account fraud. The solution uses a multi-layered detection process that analyzes login traffic patterns, assigns risk scores, and mitigates threats in real-time. The product employs a precision detection engine that identifies sophisticated account takeover attempts while maintaining user experience. It includes zero-day leaked credentials detection to identify compromised credentials following data breaches, enabling security teams to flag at-risk accounts and trigger password resets or user notifications. The solution provides user behavior anomaly detection that leverages analytics to identify suspicious behavior patterns and policy violations. Login behavior visualization dashboards offer insights into login trends and statistics, helping security teams detect, predict, and prevent account takeover attempts. The platform uses a risk-based model that allows organizations to customize mitigation actions based on risk levels. It reduces reliance on CAPTCHA challenges through accurate threat detection and supports customizable CAPTCHA pages with customer support information. The solution is designed to work out-of-the-box with minimal configuration and adds minimal latency to login flows. The product complements existing security measures like WAF and MFA by focusing specifically on detecting and preventing unauthorized account access. It includes data protection measures with encryption and compliance with regulations like GDPR and CCPA.