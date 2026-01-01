Semperis Purple Knight Logo

Semperis Purple Knight

Free AD, Entra ID, and Okta security assessment tool for vulnerability scanning

IAM
Free
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Semperis Purple Knight Description

Purple Knight is a security assessment tool that scans Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta environments to identify vulnerabilities and security gaps. The tool detects over 185 indicators of exposure (IoEs) and indicators of compromise (IoCs) to help organizations discover misconfigurations and potential attack vectors in hybrid identity environments. The tool performs comprehensive security audits and generates report cards with security scores across five categories. It provides prioritized remediation guidance from identity security experts and correlates findings with MITRE ATT&CK framework techniques. Purple Knight scans for common attack vectors including admin accounts with old passwords, enabled but inactive admin accounts, and other risky configurations. The assessment process involves four stages: finding security gaps through vulnerability scanning, prioritizing issues based on risk, fixing identified misconfigurations and vulnerabilities, and validating security posture over time through periodic scans. The tool includes community-driven threat intelligence that incorporates emerging threats discovered by threat researchers. Purple Knight operates with a GUI-based interface and can complete environment scans in minutes. The tool is designed to help organizations reduce their Active Directory attack surface and improve their hybrid identity security posture through actionable security guidance and systematic remediation of identified issues.

Semperis Purple Knight FAQ

Common questions about Semperis Purple Knight including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Semperis Purple Knight is Free AD, Entra ID, and Okta security assessment tool for vulnerability scanning developed by Semperis. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Free Tools, Hybrid Cloud.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →