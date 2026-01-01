Vectra AI Identity Coverage Description

Vectra AI Identity Coverage is an identity threat detection and response platform that monitors and detects attacks targeting both human and machine identities across hybrid environments. The platform uses graph-based AI algorithms to analyze interactions between accounts, services, and hosts to identify credential abuse and privilege misuse. The solution provides coverage for Active Directory environments, detecting credential attacks including Kerberoasting, brute force, protocol abuse, and lateral movement. For Microsoft Entra ID, it monitors initial access attempts, cloud privilege abuse, device registrations, and backdoor creation. The platform extends to Microsoft 365 applications including Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, eDiscovery, Power Automate, and SharePoint. Cloud coverage includes Microsoft Azure and AWS environments, monitoring control planes, policies, app services, S3, EC2, Lambda functions, and other cloud resources. The platform tracks service principals, cloud principals, machine credentials, application credentials, and instance credentials. Detection capabilities include over 100 AI detections for Microsoft environments and 40 AI detections for AWS. The system analyzes more than 6 distinct log types with over 100 fields of security-enriched metadata. Detections are mapped to MITRE ATT&CK techniques, covering over 90% of relevant tactics. The platform attributes detections to recognizable device names and account identities rather than alphanumeric IDs or IP addresses. Deployment options support on-premises, air-gapped, SaaS, and hybrid infrastructure configurations.