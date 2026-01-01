Semperis Lightning Intelligence
Semperis Lightning Intelligence
Semperis Lightning Intelligence Description
Semperis Lightning Intelligence is a SaaS-based identity security posture assessment tool designed for hybrid identity environments. The product monitors Active Directory and Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) environments to identify security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. The tool provides visibility into multi-forest AD and multi-tenant Entra ID deployments through a centralized dashboard. It tracks indicators of exposure (IOEs) that are continuously updated by Semperis' threat research team. Organizations can view security scores for each forest and tenant, along with weekly trend lines to monitor security posture changes over time. Lightning Intelligence operates through collectors installed on domain-joined machines in each forest. These collectors run as Windows services, execute indicator scans, and send results to the cloud platform. The tool supports both scheduled and on-demand scanning capabilities. The dashboard displays security posture metrics across the hybrid environment, enabling IT and security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities. The product generates security posture reports that provide insights for technical teams and leadership. Lightning Intelligence is part of Semperis' Lightning cyber resilience platform, which includes modules for identity-based security posture, ITDR, change auditing, and forensics. The SaaS deployment model enables frequent updates as new security indicators are developed.
