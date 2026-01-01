Semperis Lightning Intelligence Logo

Semperis Lightning Intelligence

SaaS-based security posture assessment for AD and Entra ID environments

IAM
Commercial
Semperis Lightning Intelligence Description

Semperis Lightning Intelligence is a SaaS-based identity security posture assessment tool designed for hybrid identity environments. The product monitors Active Directory and Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) environments to identify security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. The tool provides visibility into multi-forest AD and multi-tenant Entra ID deployments through a centralized dashboard. It tracks indicators of exposure (IOEs) that are continuously updated by Semperis' threat research team. Organizations can view security scores for each forest and tenant, along with weekly trend lines to monitor security posture changes over time. Lightning Intelligence operates through collectors installed on domain-joined machines in each forest. These collectors run as Windows services, execute indicator scans, and send results to the cloud platform. The tool supports both scheduled and on-demand scanning capabilities. The dashboard displays security posture metrics across the hybrid environment, enabling IT and security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities. The product generates security posture reports that provide insights for technical teams and leadership. Lightning Intelligence is part of Semperis' Lightning cyber resilience platform, which includes modules for identity-based security posture, ITDR, change auditing, and forensics. The SaaS deployment model enables frequent updates as new security indicators are developed.

Semperis Lightning Intelligence FAQ

Common questions about Semperis Lightning Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Semperis Lightning Intelligence is SaaS-based security posture assessment for AD and Entra ID environments developed by Semperis. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Cloud Security, Hybrid Environments.

