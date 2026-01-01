Oleria Trustfusion Platform
Identity security platform unifying IAM data with usage-level visibility
Oleria Trustfusion Platform
Identity security platform unifying IAM data with usage-level visibility
Oleria Trustfusion Platform Description
Oleria Trustfusion Platform is an identity security solution that unifies fragmented identity and access data from multiple sources including identity providers, SaaS applications, cloud environments, HR systems, and custom applications. The platform provides visibility into human, non-human, and AI identities across an organization's environment. The platform includes an Access Graph that maps identity relationships and connections, showing who created each identity, what resources it accesses, and how it is used. It provides usage-based access intelligence that goes beyond permissions and entitlements to reveal which accounts are active, dormant, or have unused permissions at the resource level. The solution offers automated access reviews, lifecycle management, and compliance reporting capabilities. It identifies dormant accounts, unused access, and overprivileged permissions. The platform includes AI-driven remediation capabilities that allow security teams to revoke access with tracking, auditability, and reversibility. Oleria provides resource-level insights that enable teams to answer questions about file sharing, copying, downloading activities, and determine which accounts need access to specific resources. The platform supports continuous enforcement of least privilege access principles and helps organizations prepare for AI deployments while addressing identity-related security gaps.
Oleria Trustfusion Platform FAQ
Common questions about Oleria Trustfusion Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Oleria Trustfusion Platform is Identity security platform unifying IAM data with usage-level visibility developed by Oleria. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Access Management.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership