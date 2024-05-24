Saporo AD Hardening
AD security platform mapping attack paths and misconfigurations in AD environments
Saporo AD Hardening
AD security platform mapping attack paths and misconfigurations in AD environments
Saporo AD Hardening Description
Saporo AD Hardening is a security platform that provides visibility and hardening capabilities for Active Directory environments. The tool maps Active Directory as a graph structure, covering standard and exploitable permissions, AD objects, SMB shares, and Active Directory Certificate Services (ADCS) including templates and enrollment abuse scenarios. The platform offers dual graph perspectives: an Access Graph that maps permissions across AD, ADCS, and SMB shares, and an Attack Graph that models how misconfigurations and permissions chain into compromise paths. It identifies chokepoints where single remediation steps can eliminate multiple attack paths and simulates different attack types including ransomware and DC sync. Saporo includes over 200 mapped controls aligned to ANSSI AD hardening guidelines, ISO 27001, and MITRE ATT&CK framework. The tool prioritizes misconfigurations based on propagation risk and exposure of high-value targets, providing detailed remediation recommendations with optional AI-assisted support. The platform continuously monitors AD environments for changes and drift, tracking modifications across AD, ADCS, and SMB shares. It includes 50+ custom rules to monitor suspicious changes via Active Directory and Domain Controller logs, with configurable alert thresholds for abnormal or high-risk activity. Changes are linked back to security posture scores to show real-time impact. Saporo detects excessive privileges, unused administrator accounts, dangerous delegation paths, trust relationships, weak GPOs, OUs, certificate templates, and hidden attack paths to Domain Admins and other high-value targets.
Saporo AD Hardening FAQ
Common questions about Saporo AD Hardening including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Saporo AD Hardening is AD security platform mapping attack paths and misconfigurations in AD environments developed by Saporo. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Attack Paths, Security Hardening, Misconfiguration.
ALTERNATIVES
Identity security platform mapping attack paths and misconfigurations
Identity Attack Surface Management platform for AD security and attack paths
Identity observability platform for incident response and threat detection
Identity threat detection and response platform for hybrid environments
Identity Security Posture Mgmt for hybrid envs with risk discovery & remediation
POPULAR
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox