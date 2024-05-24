Permiso AI Identity Security
Cloud identity security platform for human, machine, and AI identities
Permiso AI Identity Security
Cloud identity security platform for human, machine, and AI identities
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Permiso AI Identity Security is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Permiso AI Identity Security Description
Permiso AI Identity Security is a cloud identity security platform that provides visibility, protection, and threat detection for human, machine, and AI identities across cloud environments. The platform uses a Universal Identity Graph to inventory and track identities across authentication boundaries. The product consists of three main components: Permiso Discover provides comprehensive identity inventory across all cloud environments, cataloging human, non-human, and AI identities to assess risk and identify attack surface exposures. Permiso Protect evaluates identity risk posture based on usage patterns, exposure, and entitlements. It identifies high-risk identities, stale access, toxic permission combinations, and overly permissive accounts across human, vendor, AI, and non-human identities. Permiso Defend monitors for anomalous behavior, lateral movement, and early signs of compromise. It provides real-time threat detection using runtime and control plane activity analysis to identify account takeover, credential compromise, and insider threats. The platform combines runtime and static identity enrichment to track identities across different environments and authentication boundaries. It addresses security challenges related to AI identities including users, developers, and autonomous AI agents.
Permiso AI Identity Security FAQ
Common questions about Permiso AI Identity Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Permiso AI Identity Security is Cloud identity security platform for human, machine, and AI identities developed by Permiso. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Anomaly Detection, Cloud Native.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership