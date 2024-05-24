Permiso AI Identity Security Logo

IAM
Commercial
Permiso AI Identity Security Description

Permiso AI Identity Security is a cloud identity security platform that provides visibility, protection, and threat detection for human, machine, and AI identities across cloud environments. The platform uses a Universal Identity Graph to inventory and track identities across authentication boundaries. The product consists of three main components: Permiso Discover provides comprehensive identity inventory across all cloud environments, cataloging human, non-human, and AI identities to assess risk and identify attack surface exposures. Permiso Protect evaluates identity risk posture based on usage patterns, exposure, and entitlements. It identifies high-risk identities, stale access, toxic permission combinations, and overly permissive accounts across human, vendor, AI, and non-human identities. Permiso Defend monitors for anomalous behavior, lateral movement, and early signs of compromise. It provides real-time threat detection using runtime and control plane activity analysis to identify account takeover, credential compromise, and insider threats. The platform combines runtime and static identity enrichment to track identities across different environments and authentication boundaries. It addresses security challenges related to AI identities including users, developers, and autonomous AI agents.

Permiso AI Identity Security FAQ

Common questions about Permiso AI Identity Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Permiso AI Identity Security is Cloud identity security platform for human, machine, and AI identities developed by Permiso. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Anomaly Detection, Cloud Native.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

