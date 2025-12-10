Attic Bouncer Logo

Attic Bouncer

Microsoft 365 login protection against phishing pages and suspicious logins

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
Claim and verify your listing
0

Attic Bouncer Description

Attic BOUNCER is a security solution designed to protect Microsoft 365 environments from credential theft and unauthorized access attempts. The product addresses two primary attack vectors: fake login pages (phishing) and brute force login attempts using stolen credentials. For phishing protection, BOUNCER provides real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages through a browser plugin. When users encounter a fraudulent login page, they receive a red alert screen warning them to leave immediately. Legitimate Microsoft 365 login pages display an authenticity seal. Administrators receive email notifications when team members visit fake login pages, with visibility into which users were targeted. For login security, BOUNCER monitors all Microsoft 365 login activities to detect suspicious behavior patterns. The system tracks who is logging in, from which locations, and how frequently. When anomalies are detected—such as logins from known hacker locations or unusual access patterns—administrators receive immediate email alerts so they can block compromised accounts. The solution includes online security awareness training focused on risk recognition. Setup is designed to be quick, with activation completed within 5 minutes after the organization's administrator accepts the initial request. The product is targeted at small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with Microsoft 365 environments, particularly those without dedicated IT departments who are concerned about hackers, phishing, payment fraud, and ransomware.

Attic Bouncer FAQ

Common questions about Attic Bouncer including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Attic Bouncer is Microsoft 365 login protection against phishing pages and suspicious logins developed by Attic Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Phishing, Authentication, Microsoft.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
455
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
169
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

5
OSINTLeak Logo
OSINTLeak

OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.

5
Mandos Brief Cybersecurity Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Cybersecurity Newsletter

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter for security leaders and professionals

5
View Popular Tools →