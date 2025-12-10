Attic Bouncer Description

Attic BOUNCER is a security solution designed to protect Microsoft 365 environments from credential theft and unauthorized access attempts. The product addresses two primary attack vectors: fake login pages (phishing) and brute force login attempts using stolen credentials. For phishing protection, BOUNCER provides real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages through a browser plugin. When users encounter a fraudulent login page, they receive a red alert screen warning them to leave immediately. Legitimate Microsoft 365 login pages display an authenticity seal. Administrators receive email notifications when team members visit fake login pages, with visibility into which users were targeted. For login security, BOUNCER monitors all Microsoft 365 login activities to detect suspicious behavior patterns. The system tracks who is logging in, from which locations, and how frequently. When anomalies are detected—such as logins from known hacker locations or unusual access patterns—administrators receive immediate email alerts so they can block compromised accounts. The solution includes online security awareness training focused on risk recognition. Setup is designed to be quick, with activation completed within 5 minutes after the organization's administrator accepts the initial request. The product is targeted at small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with Microsoft 365 environments, particularly those without dedicated IT departments who are concerned about hackers, phishing, payment fraud, and ransomware.