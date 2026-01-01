Delinea Analytics
Delinea Analytics
Behavioral analytics platform for identity security risk detection and response
Delinea Analytics Description
Delinea Analytics is a behavioral intelligence platform designed to provide visibility into identity-related security risks. The product monitors and analyzes user behaviors across environments to identify anomalies and potential threats. The platform creates dynamic behavioral baselines for each user identity by continuously learning normal activity patterns. It generates automated risk scores based on behavioral patterns and threat signals to identify high-risk users without requiring manual correlation of data. The system detects various types of suspicious activities including abnormal login times or locations, suspicious user agents, movement from inactive to active accounts, irregular sessions, and unusual spikes in user activity such as secrets views, session launches, file transfers, and admin actions. It also identifies authentication threats including brute-force attempts, suspicious travel patterns, MFA bombing, and session hijacking. The Analytics Dashboard provides a centralized view of user risk scores, alerts over time, and overall security posture. The platform can automatically respond to detected threats through actions such as MFA prompts, session terminations, or alerts. Delinea Analytics addresses challenges created by siloed security tools by providing both inside-out visibility into user behavior and outside-in context from authentication threats. This approach aims to reduce the need for manual monitoring and data aggregation across multiple systems when investigating and remediating identity-related security incidents.
