Identity Automation Identity Threat Detection & Response Description

Identity Automation's Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) is a security solution designed for educational institutions to protect digital identities and detect identity-based threats. The product is part of the RapidIdentity platform and provides real-time monitoring of identity behavior across networks. The solution includes PhishID for identifying and mitigating phishing attacks, particularly MFA phishing campaigns. It incorporates managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities, advanced threat monitoring, and automated workflows for incident response. ShieldID provides web application firewall capabilities as part of the threat mitigation approach. The system performs continuous monitoring of accounts and devices to detect suspicious activity. Automated incident response workflows execute actions when threats are identified. The platform includes log analysis capabilities and generates detailed logs and reports for threat management and compliance purposes. The product integrates with existing technology stacks in educational environments. It monitors identity behavior patterns and provides visibility into security events. The solution addresses various identity-based threats including phishing attempts, with specific focus on protecting teachers, staff, and administrators from targeted attacks.