Netwrix Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) is a security solution designed to protect identity infrastructure, with a focus on Active Directory environments. The platform provides capabilities for threat prevention, detection, containment, and recovery to maintain business resilience against identity-based attacks. The solution monitors identity systems for suspicious activities and potential security incidents. It enables organizations to detect attacks targeting identity infrastructure and respond to threats before they can cause significant damage. The platform includes functionality for containing active attacks and recovering from security incidents. Netwrix ITDR addresses the growing threat landscape targeting identity systems, which are frequently exploited as entry points for broader network compromises. The solution is designed to help security teams identify anomalous behavior, unauthorized access attempts, and other indicators of compromise within identity environments. The platform serves organizations across various sectors including government, healthcare, financial services, education, and enterprise businesses. It provides visibility into identity-related security events and supports incident response workflows for identity-based threats.

