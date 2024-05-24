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Astrix IAM ITDR

by Astrix Security

IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities

IAM Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
KubernetesAzureSecrets Management
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Astrix IAM ITDR Description

Astrix IAM ITDR is a security platform focused on discovering, securing, and managing AI agents and non-human identities (NHIs) across cloud and SaaS environments. The platform provides real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs with contextual information about risk and business usage. The solution identifies and remediates AI agents and NHIs with excessive privileges, vulnerable configurations, abnormal activity, and policy violations. It includes an Agent Control Plane (ACP) that provisions secure-by-design AI agents with short-lived credentials, just-in-time access, and precisely scoped permissions. Key capabilities include NHI discovery and governance to control and enforce policies across the NHI attack surface, lifecycle management from provisioning to decommissioning, and Non-Human ITDR for detecting and responding to suspicious NHI activity and third-party breaches. The platform also offers centralized secret management across vaults and cloud environments. Additional features include third-party risk management to discover and assess third-party applications and vendors accessing the environment, agentic threat detection and response for compromised credentials and out-of-scope agent actions, and policy enforcement to resolve hygiene issues, reduce attack surfaces, and prevent compliance violations. The platform supports multiple environments including AWS, Azure, GCP, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Slack, GitHub, Salesforce, Okta, Kubernetes, Snowflake, NetSuite, Jira, Confluence, and Active Directory.

Astrix IAM ITDR FAQ

Common questions about Astrix IAM ITDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Astrix IAM ITDR is IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities developed by Astrix Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Kubernetes, Azure, Secrets Management.

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