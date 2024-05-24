Xelere Webinar Description

This is an on-demand webinar hosted by Xelere in partnership with IBM focused on digital identity governance, control, and protection. The webinar addresses the security challenge of compromised identities, emphasizing that attackers typically gain access through legitimate credentials rather than system breaches. The webinar covers several key topics including digital identity governance and protection, the market relevance of identity security according to Gartner research, and the threat landscape of compromised identities. A demonstration of IBM Verify Identity Protection (VIP) is included, showcasing Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) capabilities for securing and controlling digital identities. The content is designed for organizations evaluating identity and access management solutions, with a focus on strengthening digital trust and protecting critical information and access points through secure identity controls. The webinar is available in Spanish and targets organizations in Latin American markets.