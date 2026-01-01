Ilantus iTDR Logo

Ilantus iTDR

Identity threat detection & response platform for monitoring identity risks

Ilantus iTDR Description

Ilantus iTDR is an identity threat detection and response solution accelerator that monitors and protects identity-related security parameters within organizations. The platform collects and analyzes data from multiple sources including access privileges, user activities, and asset information to identify identity-based threats. The solution normalizes data from various systems to ensure consistency for analysis and threat detection. It systematically evaluates user access privileges across systems and applications while aggregating asset and activity data to create comprehensive context for identity-related behaviors. This includes tracking logins, resource access, and deviations from typical activity patterns. iTDR employs detection logic focused on tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) specific to identity threats, prioritizing identity-related anomalies over generic detection mechanisms. The platform correlates data from multiple sources to provide visibility into identity threats and can trigger immediate alert actions to revoke access when threats are detected. The solution automates detection and response workflows to reduce response times and manual effort for security teams. It provides a unified view of identity-related activities across users, systems, and assets, enabling comprehensive monitoring. The platform supports regulatory compliance by tracking access privileges and maintaining auditable identity management practices.

Ilantus iTDR is Identity threat detection & response platform for monitoring identity risks developed by Ilantus. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Anomaly Detection.

