RapidIdentity ITDR Description

RapidIdentity ITDR is an identity threat detection and response solution from Identity Automation. The product focuses on detecting and responding to identity-based threats within enterprise environments. Based on the product name and URL structure, this solution addresses identity security risks by monitoring for suspicious identity-related activities and providing response capabilities. The ITDR category typically encompasses monitoring user accounts, detecting anomalous authentication patterns, identifying compromised credentials, and responding to identity-based attacks. The solution is designed to protect organizations from identity-centric threats such as credential theft, account takeover, privilege escalation, and lateral movement attempts. It operates within the broader identity and access management ecosystem to provide security teams with visibility into identity-related risks. As part of the RapidIdentity product suite from Identity Automation, this solution integrates with identity governance and access management infrastructure to provide threat detection capabilities specifically focused on identity security.