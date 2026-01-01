Semperis Identity Resilience Platform Logo

Semperis Identity Resilience Platform

Identity resilience platform for AD and Entra ID threat detection and recovery

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Semperis Identity Resilience Platform Description

Semperis Identity Resilience Platform provides defense-in-depth protection for Active Directory, Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), and Okta environments. The platform addresses identity security across prevention, detection, response, and recovery phases of cyberattacks. The platform includes continuous threat exposure management that scans Active Directory and Entra ID to identify security vulnerabilities and risky configurations. It monitors for indicators of exposure (IOEs) and indicators of compromise (IOCs) with threat intelligence from dedicated security researchers. For threat detection and response, the platform monitors multiple data sources including the Active Directory replication stream to detect advanced identity-based attacks. It provides autonomous rollback capabilities for sensitive account changes and offers real-time threat notifications with contextual enrichment for SOC teams. The recovery component automates the Active Directory forest recovery process to reduce downtime during ransomware and destructive cyberattacks. It enables recovery even when domain controllers are encrypted or wiped, with forensic capabilities to search and correlate AD changes at the object and attribute level. The platform supports hybrid environments covering on-premises Active Directory, Entra ID, and hybrid AD configurations. Professional services include breach preparedness and response teams that conduct security posture assessments, forensic investigations, and provide 24/7 emergency response support.

Semperis Identity Resilience Platform FAQ

Common questions about Semperis Identity Resilience Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Semperis Identity Resilience Platform is Identity resilience platform for AD and Entra ID threat detection and recovery developed by Semperis. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Backup, Hybrid Cloud.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →