Semperis Identity Resilience Platform
Identity resilience platform for AD and Entra ID threat detection and recovery
Semperis Identity Resilience Platform
Identity resilience platform for AD and Entra ID threat detection and recovery
Semperis Identity Resilience Platform Description
Semperis Identity Resilience Platform provides defense-in-depth protection for Active Directory, Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), and Okta environments. The platform addresses identity security across prevention, detection, response, and recovery phases of cyberattacks. The platform includes continuous threat exposure management that scans Active Directory and Entra ID to identify security vulnerabilities and risky configurations. It monitors for indicators of exposure (IOEs) and indicators of compromise (IOCs) with threat intelligence from dedicated security researchers. For threat detection and response, the platform monitors multiple data sources including the Active Directory replication stream to detect advanced identity-based attacks. It provides autonomous rollback capabilities for sensitive account changes and offers real-time threat notifications with contextual enrichment for SOC teams. The recovery component automates the Active Directory forest recovery process to reduce downtime during ransomware and destructive cyberattacks. It enables recovery even when domain controllers are encrypted or wiped, with forensic capabilities to search and correlate AD changes at the object and attribute level. The platform supports hybrid environments covering on-premises Active Directory, Entra ID, and hybrid AD configurations. Professional services include breach preparedness and response teams that conduct security posture assessments, forensic investigations, and provide 24/7 emergency response support.
Semperis Identity Resilience Platform FAQ
Common questions about Semperis Identity Resilience Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Semperis Identity Resilience Platform is Identity resilience platform for AD and Entra ID threat detection and recovery developed by Semperis. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Backup, Hybrid Cloud.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership