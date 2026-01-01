Semperis Identity Resilience Platform Description

Semperis Identity Resilience Platform provides defense-in-depth protection for Active Directory, Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), and Okta environments. The platform addresses identity security across prevention, detection, response, and recovery phases of cyberattacks. The platform includes continuous threat exposure management that scans Active Directory and Entra ID to identify security vulnerabilities and risky configurations. It monitors for indicators of exposure (IOEs) and indicators of compromise (IOCs) with threat intelligence from dedicated security researchers. For threat detection and response, the platform monitors multiple data sources including the Active Directory replication stream to detect advanced identity-based attacks. It provides autonomous rollback capabilities for sensitive account changes and offers real-time threat notifications with contextual enrichment for SOC teams. The recovery component automates the Active Directory forest recovery process to reduce downtime during ransomware and destructive cyberattacks. It enables recovery even when domain controllers are encrypted or wiped, with forensic capabilities to search and correlate AD changes at the object and attribute level. The platform supports hybrid environments covering on-premises Active Directory, Entra ID, and hybrid AD configurations. Professional services include breach preparedness and response teams that conduct security posture assessments, forensic investigations, and provide 24/7 emergency response support.