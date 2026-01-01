Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory Logo

Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory

Provides visibility into all identities and access across hybrid environments.

Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory is an identity visibility and management solution that operates within the IAM layer to provide comprehensive visibility into all identities across hybrid environments. The platform automatically discovers and consolidates human and machine identities from on-premises directories, cloud identity providers, and IAM tools into a centralized inventory. The solution creates an Identity Graph that visualizes users, accounts, identities, entitlements, attributes, and their relationships through both visual graphs and exportable tables. This mapping reveals hidden access paths, privilege escalation opportunities, and lateral movement risks that may exist across the environment. The platform continuously pulls data from multiple sources to maintain an up-to-date view of the identity landscape. It identifies security risks including orphaned accounts, duplicate users, excessive permissions, over-privileged accounts, and toxic permission combinations. The system flags misconfigurations and provides actionable insights for remediation. Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory addresses identity sprawl by unifying fragmented identity data across Active Directory, IAM tools, cloud identity providers, and other systems. The solution supports compliance requirements by providing an authoritative view of all identities and associated risks. It simplifies identity lifecycle management tasks including onboarding, offboarding, and security investigations by mapping all accounts tied to individual users. The platform provides dynamic updates as identities and permissions change, ensuring the identity graph remains current. Insights from the identity graph feed directly into policy enforcement mechanisms to enable protection based on discovered risks.

Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory is Provides visibility into all identities and access across hybrid environments. developed by Silverfort. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Asset Inventory, Attack Paths.

