Platform for securing non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem

Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform provides visibility, control, and security for non-human identities (NHIs) across enterprise environments. The platform discovers and correlates all NHIs by collecting information from multiple sources including cloud, SaaS, on-premises systems, code and CI/CD pipelines, vaults, RPA, and data warehouses. The platform visualizes relationships and interactions between NHIs and associated elements by analyzing and correlating multi-terrain data. This provides insights into NHI usage, access patterns, origin, related people, storage locations, consumers, and resources within the organization. Clutch identifies and prioritizes risks based on identity context and lifecycle, offering remediation plans to address security posture issues. The platform provides lifecycle management actions, risk management capabilities, and Zero Trust protection mechanisms. The platform continuously monitors NHIs and analyzes behavior and access patterns to detect unusual activity or deviations from established baselines. When anomalies are detected, the security team receives alerts with tools for investigation and response. Clutch integrates with existing workflows through bi-directional integrations with SIEM, SOAR, SOC, and automation tools. The platform uses a zero-knowledge architecture where sensitive data never leaves the organization.

