Identity threat detection and response solution for account protection
Identity security platform protecting identities across attack chains
AI-powered identity security platform for AD and Entra ID protection
Identity intelligence platform for visibility & remediation across AD, PAM & data
Identity security platform unifying IAM data with usage-level visibility
Hybrid AD and Entra ID mgmt, monitoring, and recovery platform
Monitors dark web for exposed credentials and PII to prevent account takeover
Microsoft 365 login protection against phishing pages and suspicious logins
Identity security platform for threat detection and access management
Identity threat detection and response solution for Active Directory
Identity threat detection and response platform for Active Directory
Monitors identities for threats and provides remediation recommendations.
AI-powered identity visibility and threat detection solution
Detects & blocks identity-based threats in real-time across hybrid environments
Identity threat detection and response platform for hybrid environments
ITDR platform integrated with XDR for identity protection and threat detection
Identity access mgmt module for securing sensitive data access
AI-powered identity threat detection and response for cloud and SaaS environments
AI-powered ITDR solution for detecting identity attacks across hybrid environments
AI-powered ITDR platform detecting identity attacks across hybrid environments
Identity security platform for AI users, builders, and agents across cloud envs
NHI security platform for inventory, monitoring & threat detection across clouds
Identity-based access control & segmentation to block lateral movement
Discovers, monitors, and enforces access policies for non-human identities.
Identity Security Posture Mgmt for hybrid envs with risk discovery & remediation
Access intelligence platform for mapping access paths and enforcing least privilege
AI agent security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and access control
Provides visibility into all identities and access across hybrid environments.
AI-powered identity security platform for real-time access decisions & auditing
User behavior and access analytics platform with AI-powered insights
Custom automation workflows for identity exposure data integration into SIEM/SOAR
Cloud identity entitlement mgmt. for right-sizing perms & detecting compromise
Platform for securing non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem
AI-powered NHI security platform with natural language query interface
Discovers and inventories non-human identities across cloud, on-prem, and AI agents
Automates NHI remediation via playbooks, auto-rotation, and AI-generated fixes.
Real-time threat detection & response for non-human identities (NHIs)
NHI security posture mgmt platform for monitoring & mitigating identity risks
AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps
ITDR platform for detecting and responding to identity-based threats in SaaS
Protects login endpoints from account takeover attacks and credential fraud
Free AD, Entra ID, and Okta security assessment tool for vulnerability scanning
Identity resilience platform for AD and Entra ID threat detection and recovery
Automated AD forest recovery solution for rapid restoration after cyberattacks
SaaS-based security posture assessment for AD and Entra ID environments
Tier 0 attack path discovery tool for Active Directory and Entra ID
Identity threat detection & response platform for monitoring identity risks
AI-driven identity security platform for human, NHI, and AI identities
Identity security platform for visibility & control across human, NHI & AI IDs
ITDR solution that monitors authentication events and identity behavior
AI-driven identity threat detection and response for AD, Azure AD, and hybrid
Managed ITDR solution for 24/7 identity threat detection and response
Behavioral analytics platform for identity security risk detection and response
API-based identity fraud detection using breach & infostealer intelligence
AI-powered platform for automated identity alert investigation and remediation
ITDR solution for continuous identity monitoring and threat detection
Audit, threat detection & recovery for hybrid AD, Entra ID & Microsoft 365
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
Research and advisory services focused on Identity Threat Detection solutions
Free identity security risk assessment service analyzing identity attack surfaces
Behavioral biometrics platform for detecting account takeover attacks
Device fingerprinting and intelligence for account security and fraud detection
Identity Attack Surface Management platform for AD security and attack paths
AI/ML module for device identity security and anomaly detection
Identity Security Posture Management tool for visibility and risk assessment
ITDR solution for detecting and responding to identity-based threats
Prevents account takeovers and fake account creation using identity analysis.
Non-human identity security platform for secrets detection and management
Continuous authentication platform with real-time risk assessment & adaptive MFA
Identity threat detection and response solution by Identity Automation
ITDR solution for educational institutions with phishing detection
Audits Microsoft Entra ID changes, sign-ins, and permissions for compliance.
AI-driven identity threat protection using behavioral analysis & risk signaling
Webinar on digital identity protection and ITDR solutions
Identity and application visibility platform for access risk management
NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine
Secures AI agents by managing their non-human identities and secrets
Prevents account takeover attacks through predictive detection and real-time protection.
Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance.
IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities
AI agent & non-human identity security platform with discovery & ITDR
Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning
AI agent & non-human identity security platform with discovery & ITDR
24/7 SOC monitoring for identity threats with AI/ML behavioral analytics
Detects and prevents account takeover attacks via credential stuffing & bots
AD security platform mapping attack paths and misconfigurations in AD environments
Real-time identity access control platform using context-aware policies
Mobile identity protection using immutable device/app IDs and 400+ threat signals, no SDK
Identity risk mgmt platform for visibility, correlation & remediation
Identity threat detection and response platform for cloud infrastructure
Identity attack path management platform for hybrid environments
Identity security platform with ISPM, SaaS policy mgmt, and dynamic authz
AI-powered identity security platform for identity breach defense and IAM
Manages security for non-human identities like API keys and service accounts
Identity Security Posture Management platform for visibility and risk reduction
Identity security platform for access monitoring and threat detection
Identity protection platform for human & non-human identities across clouds
Identity observability platform for AI agents, NHIs, and human identities
Identity observability platform unifying human, NHI, and AI agent identities
Identity graph platform for attributing cloud & CI/CD actions to specific identities
Identity-driven threat detection with graph-based activity attribution
AI-powered identity threat detection for account takeovers and insider threats
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
Identity threat detection and response platform for SaaS, cloud, and on-prem
Maps GCP service account key permissions and access for incident response
Identity threat detection and response platform for users and NHIs
Identity security platform for discovering and governing apps and identities
Identity observability platform for incident response and threat detection
Identity risk engine that analyzes user behavior and correlates security data
Attribute-based access control system with intrusion detection capabilities
Account takeover detection and prevention solution by Ironchip
ITDR solution for detecting and responding to identity-based attacks
Runtime security platform for NHIs, secrets, and AI agents with secretless access
AI-powered IAM agents for identity security and access management automation
Graph-based identity network for fraud ring and money mule detection.
Behavioral biometrics platform for real-time fraud detection and auth.
Passive AI-driven identity & fraud detection across device, behavior & telco signals.
SaaS identity threat detection & response with ML-based behavioral analytics.
Continuous AD security posture mgmt with risk detection & remediation.
Cloud & SaaS identity security for human and non-human identities.
Entra ID audit, alerting, backup & restore tool for Azure and Office 365.
Audit, monitor, backup & recovery platform for Entra ID and Active Directory.
Edge-based platform securing customer account journeys against fraud and ATO.
Real-time ATO prevention via continuous behavioral & device analysis.
AI-driven fraud prevention for account takeovers and fake account creation.
Continuous session trust platform detecting account takeovers & insider misuse.
Device intelligence platform to detect & block account takeover attacks.
Device intelligence platform for ATO prevention via persistent visitor ID.
Browser extension securing SaaS user identities and credentials in real time.
ITDR platform detecting & responding to identity threats across all SaaS.
Enterprise dark web monitoring platform for stolen credential detection.
AI-driven ATO fraud prevention via login monitoring & bot detection.
Dark web & breach monitoring with ATO protection and identity risk scoring.
Exchange Server OWA security with logon controls, CAPTCHA & alerts.
SaaS identity security tool detecting & responding to token compromise attacks.
SaaS ITDR platform for detecting & responding to identity threats.
Optimizes IAM policies and Conditional Access using risk-based attack data.
Identity behavior monitoring platform for SaaS & cloud apps.
Correlates RMM device data with SaaS activity for device-based identity validation.
Identity intelligence platform for data centers unifying IAM & physical access.
AI-driven ITDR platform for detecting identity-based threats across hybrid envs.
AI-driven platform automating identity security lifecycle ops & threat response.
Agentic AI platform that automates identity security incident investigations.
Managed service protecting org domain credentials against identity theft and breaches.
Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators
Cloud identity security platform for human, machine, and AI identities
