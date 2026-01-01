Semperis AI-Powered Identity Security
Semperis AI-Powered Identity Security
Semperis AI-Powered Identity Security Description
Semperis AI-Powered Identity Security provides protection for Active Directory and Entra ID environments across the attack lifecycle. The platform addresses identity-based threats through prevention, detection, response, and recovery capabilities. The solution includes multiple products that cover different aspects of identity security. Directory Services Protector offers threat prevention, detection, and response for Active Directory and Entra ID. Active Directory Forest Recovery provides disaster recovery capabilities specifically designed for Active Directory environments. Lightning Identity Runtime Protection uses AI to detect attack patterns with an identity risk focus. Additional components include Disaster Recovery for Entra Tenant for backup and recovery of Entra ID resources, Delegation Manager for AD to manage Active Directory delegation and reduce excessive privileges, and Migrator for Active Directory for security-focused migration and consolidation projects. The platform includes free community tools such as Purple Knight, which performs cybersecurity assessments for Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta with over 150 security indicators, and Forest Druid for Tier 0 attack path discovery in Active Directory environments. Semperis also provides Identity Forensics and Incident Response services through a team that includes Microsoft MVPs and former Microsoft Premier Field Engineers. The Ready1 product serves as an enterprise cyber crisis response platform.
