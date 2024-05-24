Top Alternatives to Binary Defense Threat HuntingSecurity Operations
A managed security service that uses hypothesis-based threat hunting to proactively discover hidden threats, create new detection rules, and improve overall security posture.
A reference guide listing 44 advanced Google search operators for enhanced search filtering and precision in information gathering activities.
Managed threat hunting service detecting evasive threats in network environments
Proactive threat hunting platform for detecting and investigating attacks
Proactive threat hunting platform for detecting adversary infrastructure
Community platform for sharing and creating detection rules with AI
AI-driven threat hunting platform for SOC alert triage and investigation
AI agent that autonomously validates threat hunt hypotheses across enterprise data
Managed threat hunting service for network activity monitoring and analysis
Threat hunting platform for credentials, phishing, malicious domains & leaks
Human-led threat hunting service for uncovering hidden adversaries
Managed threat hunting service combining ML analytics and human expertise
Full-fidelity packet capture & forensics module for network threat hunting
Virtual machine for secure, anonymous dark web investigation via Tor and I2P
Deep OSINT investigation tool for threat actor attribution and analysis
Platform for threat investigation with automation and knowledge management
Managed threat hunting service with 24/7 expert hunters and AI-powered analysis
Managed threat hunting & consulting service with network analysis & reporting
Proactive threat hunting service using threat intel and red team assessments
Network threat hunting tool for detecting malicious activity
Real-time monitoring & automated response for blockchain/Web3 security threats
Runs detection & response rules against historical endpoint telemetry data.
Search for IOCs across entire fleet with one year of indexed telemetry
Threat detection marketplace with Sigma rules for SIEM and shift-left detection
24x7 proactive threat hunting service using EDR/XDR telemetry and TTP analysis
Natural language threat hunting and investigation platform for SOC teams
AI-driven threat detection & hunting platform with MITRE ATT&CK analytics
AI-led threat hunting platform for proactive threat detection and investigation
AI-driven managed threat hunting service with 24/7 expert analysts
Continuous threat hunting service based on TTP analysis and EDR exploitation
Real-time runtime visibility platform for detecting active exploitation
Account monitoring platform for fraud prevention and scam prediction
Digital fraud detection and prevention platform for financial institutions
AI-powered threat hunting platform for detecting lateral movement & insider threats
Real-time threat monitoring & alerting for blockchain & infrastructure layers
Covert proactive threat hunting platform with remote freeze & forensic analysis.
Centralized command interface for the SNOW platform for threat hunting & IR.
Managed threat hunting & correlation service with expert analysts.
Real-time threat hunting using behavioral analytics & Continuous Attack Graphs.
Threat hunting platform with free hunt packages and educational resources.
Managed proactive threat hunting service using TTP-based behavioral analysis.
Malware hunting platform that auto-generates YARA rules from shared code analysis.
Proactive threat hunting service to find hidden attackers on client networks.
On-premise AI file repository with continuous malware analysis and retrohunting.
Mobile threat hunting & IR platform detecting spyware, exploits, and anomalies.
Always-on packet capture platform for network threat hunting and forensics.
Managed service with human analysts hunting threats across client networks.
Runs security detections across distributed data sources without SIEM ingestion.
Enterprise OSINT platform for identity, investigation, and threat monitoring.
Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics.
File analysis & threat intel search engine for SOC and IR teams.
Endpoint threat hunting, ransomware protection & cloud sandbox platform.
Search engine for open-source Git repositories with advanced features like case sensitivity and regular expressions.
A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.
RedEye is a visual analytic tool that provides enhanced situational awareness and operational insights for both Red and Blue Team cybersecurity operations.
A collection of tools and resources for threat hunters.
A threat hunting capability that leverages Sysmon and MITRE ATT&CK on Azure Sentinel
Define and validate YARA rule metadata with CCCS YARA Specification.
A free web-based Yara debugger for security analysts to write hunting or detection rules with ease.
Automatically curate open-source Yara rules and run scans with YAYA.
A community-driven repository of pre-built security analytics queries and rules for monitoring and detecting threats in Google Cloud environments across various log sources and activity types.
An interactive command line application for Open Source Intelligence collection and artifact management that enables investigation of IP addresses, domains, email addresses, file hashes, and other digital artifacts.
A collection of YARA rules for research and hunting purposes.
Powershell Threat Hunting Module for scanning remote endpoints and collecting comprehensive information.
KLara is a distributed system written in Python that helps Threat Intelligence researchers hunt for new malware using Yara.
Lists of sources and utilities to hunt, detect, and prevent evildoers.
A lightweight bash script IOC scanner for Linux/Unix/macOS systems that detects malicious indicators through hash matching, filename analysis, string searches, and C2 server identification without requiring installation.
Scumblr is a web-based security automation platform that performs periodic data source synchronization and security analysis to help organizations proactively identify and track security issues.
Management portal for LoKi scanner with centralized database for scanning activities.
A community-driven open source project providing interactive notebooks with detection logic, adversary tradecraft, and resources organized according to MITRE ATT&CK framework for threat hunting and detection development.
PlumHound is a reporting engine that converts BloodHoundAD's Neo4J queries into operational security reports for analyzing Active Directory vulnerabilities and attack paths.
A community-driven informational repository providing resources and guidance for hunting adversaries in IT environments.
Repository of YARA rules for Trellix ATR blogposts and investigations
A threat hunting tool for Windows event logs to detect APT movements and decrease the time to uncover suspicious activity.
YLS Language Server for YARA Language with comprehensive features and Python 3.8 support.
A repository of freely usable Yara rules for detection systems, with automated error detection workflows.
A repository to aid Windows threat hunters in looking for common artifacts.
Fast suspicious file finder for threat hunting and live forensics.
A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques.
Repository for detection content with various types of rules and payloads.
A set of interrelated detection rules for improving detection and hunting visibility and context
Signature-based YARA rules for detecting and preventing threats within Linux, Windows, and macOS systems.
Browse a library of EQL analytics now natively integrated in Elasticsearch.
A library of event-based analytics written in EQL to detect adversary behaviors identified in MITRE ATT&CK, providing detection rules for the Elastic Stack.
A repository of officially managed detection rules for the Falco runtime security monitoring system that identifies threats, abnormal behaviors, and compliance violations through syscall and container event analysis.
A set of rules for detecting threats in various formats, including Snort, Yara, ClamAV, and HXIOC.
YARA rules for ProcFilter to detect malware and threats
Yara Based Detection for web browsers
YARA extension for Visual Studio Code with code completion and snippets
A tool that generates Yara rules from training data using logistic regression and random forest classifiers.
A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon
A web-based manager for Yara rules, allowing for storage, editing, and management of Yara rules.
Tool for visualizing correspondences between YARA ruleset and samples
msticpy is a Python library for InfoSec investigation and threat hunting in Jupyter Notebooks, providing data querying, threat intelligence enrichment, analysis capabilities, and interactive visualizations.
Threat hunting tool leveraging Windows events for identifying outliers and suspicious behavior.
A tool for creating custom detection rules from YAML input
A Splunk app mapped to MITRE ATT&CK to guide threat hunts.
A framework for improving detection strategies and alert efficacy.
Companion repository for deploying osquery in a production environment with tailored query packs.
A recognition framework for identifying products, services, operating systems, and hardware by matching fingerprints against network probes.
A multi-platform open source tool for triaging suspect systems and hunting for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) across thousands of endpoints.
A Linux distribution designed for threat emulation and threat hunting, integrating attacker and defender tools for identifying threats in your environment.
Official repository of YARA rules for threat detection and hunting
A Profiling Method for SSH Clients and Servers.
JARM is a TLS server fingerprinting tool used for identifying server configurations and malicious infrastructure.
A PowerShell module for threat hunting and security analysis through Windows Event Log processing and malicious activity detection.
Modular Threat Hunting Tool & Framework
Curated datasets for developing and testing detections in SIEM installations.
Unfetter is a reference implementation framework that collects events from client machines and performs CAR analytics using an ELK stack with Apache Spark to detect potential adversary activity.
TrailBlazer analyzes AWS CloudTrail logging behavior by systematically testing API calls across services to determine what gets logged and how it appears in CloudTrail.
Visualize and analyze network relationships with AfterGlow
A simple maturity model for enterprise detection and response
Utilize Jupyter Notebooks to enhance threat hunting capabilities by focusing on different threat categories or stages.
A lookup service for AS-numbers and prefixes by country
A free and open-source OSINT framework for gathering and analyzing data from various sources
A comprehensive resource for threat hunting in Active Directory environments, covering tracking command-line/PowerShell activity, Kerberoasting detection, auditing attacker activity, and monitoring enterprise command-line activity.
A Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API
A powerful OSINT tool for creating custom templates for data extraction and analysis
A tool for identifying potential security threats by fetching known URLs and filtering out URLs with open redirection or SSRF parameters.
A powerful tool for searching and scraping data from GitHub
A tool for adding new lines to files, skipping duplicates.
Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities.