Microsoft BitLocker is a full volume encryption feature in Windows for protecting data on lost or stolen devices, with tools and resources for implementation.
Tool for advanced mining for content on Github GitMiner is a powerful tool for searching and scraping data from GitHub. Features: * Advanced search functionality * Support for multiple search queries * Ability to filter results by language, license, and more * Support for exporting data to CSV and JSON Get started with GitMiner today and unlock the full potential of GitHub!
Calculates RSA parameters and generates RSA private keys in DER or PEM format.
A utility tool for decrypting data from weak public keys and attempting to recover the corresponding private key, primarily for educational purposes.
de4dot is a .NET deobfuscator and unpacker with the ability to restore packed and obfuscated assemblies to their original form.
Realtime privacy monitoring service for smartphones that analyzes how apps handle private information.
A PHP library for secure data encryption with easy-to-use API.