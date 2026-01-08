LMNTRIX Packets
LMNTRIX Packets Description
LMNTRIX Packets is a network forensics and threat hunting module within the LMNTRIX XDR platform. The solution captures full-fidelity packets across networks, recording both headers and payloads for retrospective investigation and analysis. The module provides packet capture capabilities with default 30-day retention that can be extended to 12 months. It supports over 3,000 protocols and applications, enabling deep analysis of network traffic including encrypted communications through integration with third-party decryption solutions. Key capabilities include session reconstruction for protocols such as HTTP, SMTP, and FTP, file extraction from packet streams for malware analysis, and retrospective threat analysis that continuously reevaluates stored packets against updated threat intelligence. The solution uses machine learning for anomaly detection and behavioral analysis to identify insider threats and advanced attack techniques. The platform deploys sensor-based architecture using SPAN/TAP-mode sensors at strategic network locations including egress points, core infrastructure, and cloud environments. Licensing is based on data throughput rather than sensor count, allowing unlimited sensor deployment. LMNTRIX Packets includes autonomous threat hunting capabilities powered by an AI expert system that connects attack indicators across time, entities, and protocols. The solution maps network activity to MITRE ATT&CK framework and provides pivot-based hunting interfaces with IOC correlation. The module integrates with other LMNTRIX XDR components including NDR, EDR, SIEM, and Deception modules for unified attack path visualization and cross-platform correlation.
