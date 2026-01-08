LMNTRIX Packets Logo

LMNTRIX Packets

Full-fidelity packet capture & forensics module for network threat hunting

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if LMNTRIX Packets is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

LMNTRIX Packets Description

LMNTRIX Packets is a network forensics and threat hunting module within the LMNTRIX XDR platform. The solution captures full-fidelity packets across networks, recording both headers and payloads for retrospective investigation and analysis. The module provides packet capture capabilities with default 30-day retention that can be extended to 12 months. It supports over 3,000 protocols and applications, enabling deep analysis of network traffic including encrypted communications through integration with third-party decryption solutions. Key capabilities include session reconstruction for protocols such as HTTP, SMTP, and FTP, file extraction from packet streams for malware analysis, and retrospective threat analysis that continuously reevaluates stored packets against updated threat intelligence. The solution uses machine learning for anomaly detection and behavioral analysis to identify insider threats and advanced attack techniques. The platform deploys sensor-based architecture using SPAN/TAP-mode sensors at strategic network locations including egress points, core infrastructure, and cloud environments. Licensing is based on data throughput rather than sensor count, allowing unlimited sensor deployment. LMNTRIX Packets includes autonomous threat hunting capabilities powered by an AI expert system that connects attack indicators across time, entities, and protocols. The solution maps network activity to MITRE ATT&CK framework and provides pivot-based hunting interfaces with IOC correlation. The module integrates with other LMNTRIX XDR components including NDR, EDR, SIEM, and Deception modules for unified attack path visualization and cross-platform correlation.

LMNTRIX Packets FAQ

Common questions about LMNTRIX Packets including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

LMNTRIX Packets is Full-fidelity packet capture & forensics module for network threat hunting developed by LMNTRIX. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, MITRE Attack.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →