Cybereason Threat Hunting

Proactive threat hunting platform for detecting and investigating attacks

Cybereason Threat Hunting is a component of the Cybereason Defense Platform that enables security teams to proactively search for and identify threats within their environment. The platform allows defenders to hunt for evidence and suspicions tied to MalOps (Malicious Operations) to uncover unknown attacks and minimize business disruption. The solution provides contextual correlations and threat intelligence integration to support in-depth investigations of complex attacks. Security analysts can pivot between events and conduct investigations without requiring complex query construction, enabling Level 1 and 2 analysts to perform investigations at Level 3 proficiency levels. The platform incorporates research from the Cybereason Nocturnus Team, which evaluates methodologies to identify Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) and Indicators of Behavior (IOBs) across networks. Defenders can create custom detection rules and define new logic for triggering MalOps based on lessons learned from successful threat hunts. The solution operates with a single lightweight agent and offers multiple deployment options. It provides visibility across endpoints and operating systems to support threat detection and investigation activities. The platform integrates threat hunting capabilities with broader detection and response functions to maintain a proactive security posture.

Cybereason Threat Hunting is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, EDR, Endpoint Security.

