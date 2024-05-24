Hypernative Platform Description

Hypernative Platform is a real-time monitoring, risk detection, and automated response solution designed for blockchain and Web3 environments. The platform monitors both onchain data sources (smart contracts, transaction events, governance proposals, wallet interactions) and offchain data sources (web applications, price feeds, governance sites, vulnerability databases) to identify security threats. The platform uses machine learning models, heuristics, simulations, and graph-based detection techniques to identify over 200-300 risk types across multiple categories including security (hacks, exploits, smart contract vulnerabilities, bridge hacks), operational (private key theft, ownership changes, multisig risks, phishing), technical (frontend attacks, infrastructure attacks, staking risks), financial (price manipulations, oracle manipulations, depegging, flashloans, sandwich attacks), and governance (suspicious DAO proposals). The system provides automated response capabilities that can pause contracts, move funds to cold storage, unwind positions, and change protocol parameters based on out-of-the-box and customer-defined logic. The platform supports UI, API, and SDK integrations and includes mempool ingestion capabilities for pre-transaction threat detection. Alerts can be delivered through multiple communication channels. The platform is designed for quick setup, requiring only minutes to establish a fully integrated detection and action system for protocol owners and asset managers.