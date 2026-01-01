Axur Threat Hunting Description

Axur Threat Hunting is a threat intelligence platform that provides access to an extensive database of exposed credentials, credit cards, leaked files, URLs, and domains. The platform enables security teams to investigate threats across the deep web, dark web, and surface web. The database contains over 17 billion unique credentials, 600 million exposed credit cards, and analyzes 40 million URLs per day. The platform adds over 1 billion new unique credentials monthly from various sources including malware logs and data breaches. The platform supports proactive threat investigations by allowing users to search for exposed employee and customer credentials, suspicious URLs indicating potential phishing, brand mentions on the deep and dark web, and sector-specific threat intelligence including CVEs. Users can pivot across multiple data types including credentials, payment cards, and phishing indicators. Axur Threat Hunting includes an AI Query Builder that assists in creating targeted queries for threat analysis. The platform is designed for use by executives, CISOs, CTI teams, SOC teams, and MSSPs to extend investigations beyond known assets and internal detections. The platform enables security teams to identify threats involving partners or specific regions, build context around incidents using leaked data, and detect exposures beyond monitored assets. It provides threat intelligence based on real-world data collected from various sources across the internet.