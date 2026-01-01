detections.ai Detections
Community platform for sharing and creating detection rules with AI
detections.ai Detections
Community platform for sharing and creating detection rules with AI
detections.ai Detections Description
detections.ai Detections is a community-driven platform for detection engineers to share, discover, and build detection rules across multiple platforms. The platform aggregates detection content from GitHub, users, vendors, and content creators, organizing them for searchability and discovery. The platform includes community features that allow users to join groups focused on specific detection topics such as cloud security, PowerShell-based attacks, and MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping. Users can share expertise and access peer-validated detections from a global community of detection engineers. The platform supports multiple detection rule formats including SIGMA, KQL (Kusto Query Language), and SPL (Splunk Processing Language). Detection rules cover various attack techniques including lateral movement, WMI process creation, remote service creation, and encoded PowerShell commands. An AI-powered detection creation feature enables users to generate new detection rules from threat intelligence sources. Users can upload threat intelligence documents in various formats including PDF, JSON, and Markdown files. The AI models are purpose-built for detection engineering workflows to transform threat intelligence into actionable detection rules. The platform operates on an invite-based access model where users can join with an invite code or request access to the community.
detections.ai Detections FAQ
Common questions about detections.ai Detections including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
detections.ai Detections is Community platform for sharing and creating detection rules with AI developed by Detections.ai. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Threat Detection, Detection Rules, Community Driven.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership