detections.ai Detections Description

detections.ai Detections is a community-driven platform for detection engineers to share, discover, and build detection rules across multiple platforms. The platform aggregates detection content from GitHub, users, vendors, and content creators, organizing them for searchability and discovery. The platform includes community features that allow users to join groups focused on specific detection topics such as cloud security, PowerShell-based attacks, and MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping. Users can share expertise and access peer-validated detections from a global community of detection engineers. The platform supports multiple detection rule formats including SIGMA, KQL (Kusto Query Language), and SPL (Splunk Processing Language). Detection rules cover various attack techniques including lateral movement, WMI process creation, remote service creation, and encoded PowerShell commands. An AI-powered detection creation feature enables users to generate new detection rules from threat intelligence sources. Users can upload threat intelligence documents in various formats including PDF, JSON, and Markdown files. The AI models are purpose-built for detection engineering workflows to transform threat intelligence into actionable detection rules. The platform operates on an invite-based access model where users can join with an invite code or request access to the community.