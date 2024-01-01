Chaos Client

A command that builds and executes command lines from standard input, allowing for the execution of commands with multiple arguments.
Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API. This is a Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API. It provides a simple way to interact with the Chaos DB API and perform various operations such as creating, reading, updating, and deleting data. This client is designed to be easy to use and provides a simple API for interacting with the Chaos DB API.
Open source application for retrieving passwords stored on a local computer with support for various software and platforms.
Online Telegram bot for collecting information on individuals from various websites.
Back-end component for red team operations with crucial design considerations.
DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit is a proof of concept tool for performing Data Exfiltration using multiple channels simultaneously.
A DNS rebinding exploitation framework