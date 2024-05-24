Armantec Cyber Threat Hunting Description

Armantec Cyber Threat Hunting is a professional service that provides proactive threat detection and assessment capabilities for organizations. The service operates on the assumption that organizations already have basic security controls in place such as firewalls, IDS/IPS, WAF, and antivirus solutions. The service includes deepweb and darknet data breach assessment to identify compromised organizational data. It provides threat intelligence for IT, OT (Operational Technology), and IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) environments. The service conducts both external and internal cyber threat assessments, recognizing that approximately 60% of security incidents originate from internal employees. The methodology incorporates OSINT (Open Source Intelligence), IMINT (Imagery Intelligence), SOCMINT (Social Media Intelligence), and Digital HUMINT (Human Intelligence) techniques. These are correlated with People, Process, and Technology frameworks along with Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) in a custom-built engine. The service includes Red Team Assessment capabilities that simulate real-world attack scenarios to test organizational defenses. This includes testing against Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) and ransomware attacks. The assessment utilizes multi-disciplinary teams that employ various attack vectors including spear phishing, watering hole attacks, malware, and social engineering. The service provides indicators of compromise (IoC) with actionable mitigation items and includes ransomware operations monitoring. Solutions are customized based on each organization's specific setup and business objectives.