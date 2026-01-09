Huntbase Platform Description

Huntbase Platform is a threat investigation platform designed for security analysts, incident responders, and threat hunters. The platform combines automation, contextual knowledge, and guided workflows to support security operations. The platform includes four main components: Scout Guide System - An intelligent guide system that accesses endpoints, business applications, and security products to gather context and build hunt plans. Investigation Timeline - A timeline-first view for structuring, enriching, and collaborating on investigations. Knowledge Engine - Captures, connects, and resurfaces knowledge automatically across the security operations center. Integrations - Connects with EDR, SIEM, and ticketing tools to fit into existing security stacks. The platform aims to reduce time-to-resolution for security incidents, automate context gathering and evidence collection, and preserve institutional knowledge. It provides capabilities for collaboration among team members and access to past investigations and insights. The platform is designed to integrate with existing security infrastructure while focusing on the analytical workflow of security teams.