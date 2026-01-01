Simbian AI Threat Hunt Agent Description

Simbian AI Threat Hunt Agent is an autonomous threat hunting solution that validates hunt hypotheses by querying available data sources to identify relevant evidence. The agent operates across enterprise-wide security data lakes, enabling searches through months of historical data to detect advanced persistent threats and slow-moving adversaries. The solution automates the evidence collection process by identifying and retrieving data needed to validate threat hypotheses. It leverages security data lakes to analyze extensive log data across the entire organization, reducing the time required for hypothesis validation from days to minutes. The agent incorporates organizational context through Simbian's Context Lake, which stores institutional knowledge accumulated over time. This contextual awareness aims to improve hunt efficiency and reduce false positives during investigations. The platform supports parallel hypothesis testing, allowing security teams to run multiple hunts simultaneously. It integrates with Microsoft 365 E5 and Microsoft Sentinel environments, enabling automated threat hunting across Microsoft Sentinel data lakes. The solution is designed for security operations centers, managed security service providers, and managed detection and response teams. It automates repetitive aspects of threat hunting to allow analysts to focus on hypothesis development and investigation of findings.