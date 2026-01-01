Simbian AI Threat Hunt Agent
AI agent that autonomously validates threat hunt hypotheses across enterprise data
Simbian AI Threat Hunt Agent
AI agent that autonomously validates threat hunt hypotheses across enterprise data
Simbian AI Threat Hunt Agent Description
Simbian AI Threat Hunt Agent is an autonomous threat hunting solution that validates hunt hypotheses by querying available data sources to identify relevant evidence. The agent operates across enterprise-wide security data lakes, enabling searches through months of historical data to detect advanced persistent threats and slow-moving adversaries. The solution automates the evidence collection process by identifying and retrieving data needed to validate threat hypotheses. It leverages security data lakes to analyze extensive log data across the entire organization, reducing the time required for hypothesis validation from days to minutes. The agent incorporates organizational context through Simbian's Context Lake, which stores institutional knowledge accumulated over time. This contextual awareness aims to improve hunt efficiency and reduce false positives during investigations. The platform supports parallel hypothesis testing, allowing security teams to run multiple hunts simultaneously. It integrates with Microsoft 365 E5 and Microsoft Sentinel environments, enabling automated threat hunting across Microsoft Sentinel data lakes. The solution is designed for security operations centers, managed security service providers, and managed detection and response teams. It automates repetitive aspects of threat hunting to allow analysts to focus on hypothesis development and investigation of findings.
Simbian AI Threat Hunt Agent FAQ
Common questions about Simbian AI Threat Hunt Agent including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Simbian AI Threat Hunt Agent is AI agent that autonomously validates threat hunt hypotheses across enterprise data developed by Simbian. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Data Analysis.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership