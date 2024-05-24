Active Countermeasures AC-Hunter Description

AC-Hunter is a network threat hunting tool developed by Active Countermeasures. The product is designed to analyze network traffic and identify potential security threats and malicious activity within an organization's network environment. The tool focuses on enabling security teams to proactively search for threats that may have evaded traditional security controls. AC-Hunter processes network data to help identify indicators of compromise and suspicious behaviors that warrant further investigation. The product is offered by Active Countermeasures and is associated with Black Hills Information Security, which provides training and community resources related to cybersecurity practices. AC-Hunter is positioned as a solution for organizations seeking to enhance their network security monitoring and threat detection capabilities through active hunting methodologies. The tool operates within the security operations domain, providing capabilities for analyzing network communications and identifying anomalous patterns that may indicate security incidents or ongoing attacks.