Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser

Virtual machine for secure, anonymous dark web investigation via Tor and I2P

Security Operations Commercial
Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser is a virtual machine designed for cybersecurity professionals to investigate dark web forums, markets, and ransomware leak sites. The browser provides access to both Tor and I2P networks from a single interface. The product isolates the user's infrastructure from malware risks by operating in a contained virtual environment. This prevents malicious code from reaching the organization's live network during dark web investigations. The browser masks the investigator's identity and digital fingerprint, and does not store session data. Stealth Browser is part of the Cerberus product suite. The tool enables investigators and threat hunters to access dark web sources directly from their browser without requiring IT approval or additional authorization processes. Users can document findings and capture evidence of threats to their organization while maintaining operational security. The virtual machine architecture provides a layer of separation between the investigator's system and potentially hostile dark web environments. This allows security teams to conduct source-level investigations of criminal activity on hidden services while maintaining privacy and security controls.

