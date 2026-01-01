GoSecure Titan® Threat Hunting Services Description

GoSecure Titan Threat Hunting Services is a human-led investigation service that identifies hidden adversaries and validates organizational defenses. The service operates as a core capability within the Titan MXDR platform and is also available as a standalone engagement for one-time or recurring assurance projects. The service aggregates and analyzes telemetry from endpoints, networks, identities, and cloud environments to detect stealthy activity that traditional detection tools may miss. Threat hunting investigations are conducted by senior incident response and intelligence specialists with hands-on breach experience. The methodology follows a four-phase process: defining objectives with the client team, collecting and enriching telemetry through the Titan MXDR ingestion engine, conducting hypothesis-driven hunts aligned with MITRE ATT&CK framework, and delivering findings with remediation recommendations. Hunters analyze behaviors including lateral movement, persistence mechanisms, and data exfiltration patterns. Deliverables include technical findings, indicators of compromise, executive summaries, and prioritized remediation plans designed to strengthen security posture. The service supports both continuous intelligence correlation when integrated with Titan MXDR and focused engagements for compromise validation or proactive threat detection.