GoSecure Titan® Threat Hunting Services
Human-led threat hunting service for uncovering hidden adversaries
GoSecure Titan® Threat Hunting Services Description
GoSecure Titan Threat Hunting Services is a human-led investigation service that identifies hidden adversaries and validates organizational defenses. The service operates as a core capability within the Titan MXDR platform and is also available as a standalone engagement for one-time or recurring assurance projects. The service aggregates and analyzes telemetry from endpoints, networks, identities, and cloud environments to detect stealthy activity that traditional detection tools may miss. Threat hunting investigations are conducted by senior incident response and intelligence specialists with hands-on breach experience. The methodology follows a four-phase process: defining objectives with the client team, collecting and enriching telemetry through the Titan MXDR ingestion engine, conducting hypothesis-driven hunts aligned with MITRE ATT&CK framework, and delivering findings with remediation recommendations. Hunters analyze behaviors including lateral movement, persistence mechanisms, and data exfiltration patterns. Deliverables include technical findings, indicators of compromise, executive summaries, and prioritized remediation plans designed to strengthen security posture. The service supports both continuous intelligence correlation when integrated with Titan MXDR and focused engagements for compromise validation or proactive threat detection.
GoSecure Titan® Threat Hunting Services FAQ
Common questions about GoSecure Titan® Threat Hunting Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
GoSecure Titan® Threat Hunting Services is Human-led threat hunting service for uncovering hidden adversaries developed by GoSecure. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Cloud Security, Endpoint Security.
