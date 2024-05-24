Gambit KnightGuard for Threat Hunting & Detection Logo

Gambit KnightGuard for Threat Hunting & Detection

by Gambit Cyber

AI-driven threat detection & hunting platform with MITRE ATT&CK analytics

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Mitre AttackThreat AnalysisCyber Threat Intelligence
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Security Operations15 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Gambit KnightGuard for Threat Hunting & Detection Description

KnightGuard is a threat detection and hunting platform that combines real-time threat intelligence with prebuilt detection analytics mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework. The platform uses an AI-driven engine that continuously correlates global threat feeds with environment telemetry to surface high-fidelity alerts. The system focuses on reducing alert noise by filtering for relevant adversary behaviors, enabling security analysts to detect threats faster and hunt with precision. KnightGuard provides a library of prebuilt detection analytics that are aligned with MITRE ATT&CK tactics and techniques. The platform consolidates multiple cyber threat intelligence (CTI) functions and tools into a single platform, designed to improve productivity and enhance operational efficiencies for security teams. It aims to help organizations optimize, manage, and measure security operations while enabling proactive threat response. KnightGuard integrates threat intelligence correlation capabilities with hunting workflows, eliminating the need to stitch together multiple disparate tools. The platform is positioned as part of a broader threat-informed defense strategy that includes capabilities for operational technology protection, continuous threat exposure management, and purple teaming exercises.

Gambit KnightGuard for Threat Hunting & Detection FAQ

Common questions about Gambit KnightGuard for Threat Hunting & Detection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Gambit KnightGuard for Threat Hunting & Detection is AI-driven threat detection & hunting platform with MITRE ATT&CK analytics developed by Gambit Cyber. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with MITRE Attack, Threat Analysis, Cyber Threat Intelligence.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Cybereason Threat Hunting Logo
Cybereason Threat Hunting

Proactive threat hunting platform for detecting and investigating attacks

0
Censys Threat Hunting Logo
Censys Threat Hunting

Proactive threat hunting platform for detecting adversary infrastructure

0
ThreatScout Logo
ThreatScout

Federated SecOps platform for threat hunting across SIEMs, EDRs & data lakes.

0
detections.ai Detections Logo
detections.ai Detections

Community platform for sharing and creating detection rules with AI

0
SOC Prime Threat Detection Marketplace Logo
SOC Prime Threat Detection Marketplace

Threat detection marketplace with Sigma rules for SIEM and shift-left detection

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox