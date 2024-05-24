Gambit KnightGuard for Threat Hunting & Detection
AI-driven threat detection & hunting platform with MITRE ATT&CK analytics
Gambit KnightGuard for Threat Hunting & Detection
AI-driven threat detection & hunting platform with MITRE ATT&CK analytics
Gambit KnightGuard for Threat Hunting & Detection Description
KnightGuard is a threat detection and hunting platform that combines real-time threat intelligence with prebuilt detection analytics mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework. The platform uses an AI-driven engine that continuously correlates global threat feeds with environment telemetry to surface high-fidelity alerts. The system focuses on reducing alert noise by filtering for relevant adversary behaviors, enabling security analysts to detect threats faster and hunt with precision. KnightGuard provides a library of prebuilt detection analytics that are aligned with MITRE ATT&CK tactics and techniques. The platform consolidates multiple cyber threat intelligence (CTI) functions and tools into a single platform, designed to improve productivity and enhance operational efficiencies for security teams. It aims to help organizations optimize, manage, and measure security operations while enabling proactive threat response. KnightGuard integrates threat intelligence correlation capabilities with hunting workflows, eliminating the need to stitch together multiple disparate tools. The platform is positioned as part of a broader threat-informed defense strategy that includes capabilities for operational technology protection, continuous threat exposure management, and purple teaming exercises.
Gambit KnightGuard for Threat Hunting & Detection FAQ
Common questions about Gambit KnightGuard for Threat Hunting & Detection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Gambit KnightGuard for Threat Hunting & Detection is AI-driven threat detection & hunting platform with MITRE ATT&CK analytics developed by Gambit Cyber. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with MITRE Attack, Threat Analysis, Cyber Threat Intelligence.
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