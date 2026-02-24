Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics.
Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics.
Horizon Monitor is a continuous OSINT monitoring platform designed for investigators, analysts, and security professionals. Rather than requiring repeated manual searches, it automates ongoing surveillance of identities, keywords, phrases, and investigative themes across publicly available open-source intelligence sources. Key capabilities include: - Continuous background monitoring that runs without manual intervention once configured - Flexible starting points including identities, keywords, phrases, or investigative themes - Configurable alerts filtered by relevance and investigative priority to reduce noise - Early warning detection by surfacing emerging signals and behavioral changes before they escalate Horizon Monitor is part of the broader Horizon platform, working alongside companion products Identity and Investigate. It is designed to support multiple use cases including law enforcement investigations, government intelligence operations, corporate security, fraud and risk analysis, insurance investigations, and cybersecurity threat intelligence. The platform is built specifically for OSINT investigation workflows, distinguishing itself from basic alerting tools by integrating investigative context and broader analysis workflows. Update frequency for monitored data varies by source and configuration.
Common questions about ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor is Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics, developed by ShadowDragon. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Osint, Investigation, Alerting.
ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor offers the following core capabilities:
ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor is built for security teams handling Osint, Investigation, Alerting, Dark Web Monitoring. It supports workflows including automated continuous osint monitoring without repeated manual searches, monitoring via identities, keywords, phrases, or investigative themes, configurable alerts filtered by relevance and investigative priority. Teams typically adopt ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/shadowdragon-horizon-monitor
ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor is a commercial Attack Surface solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://shadowdragon.io/products/monitor/ or contact ShadowDragon directly.
Popular alternatives to ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor include:
Compare all ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/shadowdragon-horizon-monitor
ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor is for security teams and organizations that need Osint, Investigation, Alerting, Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
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