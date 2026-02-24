ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor Description

Horizon Monitor is a continuous OSINT monitoring platform designed for investigators, analysts, and security professionals. Rather than requiring repeated manual searches, it automates ongoing surveillance of identities, keywords, phrases, and investigative themes across publicly available open-source intelligence sources. Key capabilities include: - Continuous background monitoring that runs without manual intervention once configured - Flexible starting points including identities, keywords, phrases, or investigative themes - Configurable alerts filtered by relevance and investigative priority to reduce noise - Early warning detection by surfacing emerging signals and behavioral changes before they escalate Horizon Monitor is part of the broader Horizon platform, working alongside companion products Identity and Investigate. It is designed to support multiple use cases including law enforcement investigations, government intelligence operations, corporate security, fraud and risk analysis, insurance investigations, and cybersecurity threat intelligence. The platform is built specifically for OSINT investigation workflows, distinguishing itself from basic alerting tools by integrating investigative context and broader analysis workflows. Update frequency for monitored data varies by source and configuration.