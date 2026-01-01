Legato Security Managed Threat Hunting Services Logo

Legato Security Managed Threat Hunting Services

Managed threat hunting service combining ML analytics and human expertise

Legato Security Managed Threat Hunting Services Description

Legato Security Managed Threat Hunting Services is a managed security service that provides proactive threat detection and mitigation through continuous network monitoring. The service combines machine learning and advanced analytics with human analyst expertise to identify hidden threats and vulnerabilities within customer environments. The service operates on a 24/7 basis, with security analysts monitoring customer networks around the clock to detect threats that may evade standard security defenses. The platform analyzes behavioral patterns and network data to identify subtle indicators of compromise and advanced persistent threats. The threat hunting methodology focuses on identifying attacker tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to detect threats before they can execute malicious actions. Human analysts provide contextual interpretation of security data and deliver actionable recommendations based on their findings. The service includes investigation of insider threats, identification of security gaps, and analysis of advanced threat actor behaviors. Customers receive regular reporting and communication regarding identified threats and security posture improvements. Legato Security positions this as a managed service offering that supplements existing security controls with proactive hunting capabilities, targeting organizations that require continuous threat detection beyond automated security tools.

