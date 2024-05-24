SOC Prime Threat Detection Marketplace Description

SOC Prime Threat Detection Marketplace is a platform that provides threat detection content and rules for security operations teams. The platform offers a library of detection rules that can be deployed across various SIEM and security tools, with a focus on Sigma rule format. The platform supports shift-left detection capabilities, enabling organizations to run Sigma rules on Kafka to push detection logic closer to data sources. This approach aims to reduce SIEM costs by processing data before ingestion and improve real-time visibility. The marketplace provides detection content mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, allowing security teams to understand coverage across different attack techniques. Users can access regularly updated detection rules for emerging threats, including zero-day vulnerabilities and advanced persistent threats. The platform offers both open-source and enterprise deployment options. The enterprise version includes API integration, CI/CD pipeline support for detection rule deployment, managed rule versioning, and included support. The open-source version provides basic functionality with manual deployment via GitHub and community support. SOC Prime serves detection engineers, threat hunters, SOC team leads, and security architects. The platform facilitates rule management across multiple environments, enables correlation speed improvements, and supports detection logic standardization across different security tools.