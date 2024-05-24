Exaforce Exabot Investigate Logo

Exaforce Exabot Investigate

by Exaforce

Natural language threat hunting and investigation platform for SOC teams

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
VisualizationThreat AnalysisInvestigationCyber Threat Intelligence
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Exaforce Exabot Investigate Description

Exabot Investigate is a threat hunting and investigation platform that enables security analysts to search and investigate security incidents using natural language queries. The platform provides visual exploration capabilities across cloud, SaaS, identity, endpoint, network, and code systems without requiring complex query languages. The tool features a Semantic Model that automatically resolves entities and relationships across connected data sources, mapping users to cloud identities, linking resources to sensitivity classifications, and correlating actions across systems. Analysts can investigate scenarios across AWS, GCP, Okta, GitHub, Office 365, and OpenAI without platform-specific expertise. Exabot Investigate includes pre-curated dashboards for entities that surface correlated context automatically. Users can explore data visually with click-to-filter dimensions, drag-to-zoom time ranges, and pivots across related entities. The platform supports cross-filtering by user, location, resource, and time, with drill-down capabilities from summaries to raw events. The Query Builder allows analysts to combine behavioral events and configuration context into unified queries, correlating configuration changes with runtime activity. Search results are enriched with internet context including IOC reputation checks, threat intelligence feeds, security research blogs, and vulnerability databases, with full source attribution for transparency. The platform provides investigation capabilities for sessions, events, resources, and effective permissions visualization across cloud and SaaS environments.

Exaforce Exabot Investigate FAQ

Common questions about Exaforce Exabot Investigate including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Exaforce Exabot Investigate is Natural language threat hunting and investigation platform for SOC teams developed by Exaforce. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Visualization, Threat Analysis, Investigation.

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