Novacoast Threat Hunting

Managed threat hunting service for network activity monitoring and analysis

Novacoast Threat Hunting is a managed security service that provides threat hunting assessments to identify malicious activity within enterprise networks. The service focuses on detection capabilities to complement existing prevention measures. The threat hunting assessment involves monitoring data feeds across the entire network and collecting information and activity logs from various sources. Security analysts investigate suspicious behaviors or indicators that are typically missed by automated security tools. The service analyzes activity patterns based on threat intelligence and operational experience to identify potential security incidents. Findings from the threat hunting engagement are compiled into a detailed report that includes specific action items for remediation. The service addresses the detection gap in organizations where the majority of breaches are discovered by external third parties rather than internal security teams. The threat hunting service is delivered as a professional service engagement rather than a software product, providing organizations with experienced security analysts and advanced tools to examine vulnerable and overlooked areas of their network infrastructure.

Novacoast Threat Hunting is Managed threat hunting service for network activity monitoring and analysis developed by Novacoast. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Log Analysis, Managed Detection Response.

