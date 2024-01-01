Palantir osquery Configuration

Incident Response Documentation tool for tracking findings and tasks.
This repository provides a baseline template for organizations deploying osquery in a production environment, including query packs tailored to specific environments such as unwanted-chrome-extensions and windows-attacks, emphasizing careful consideration of datasets and use-cases for optimal osquery operation.
jimi is an orchestration automation tool for multi-team collaboration and automation in IT/Security operations, Development, and CI/CD pipelines.
Sample security playbooks for security automation, orchestration and response (SOAR) using Microsoft Sentinel trigger
A collaborative and open-source incident response platform for sharing observables among analysts.
PacBot is a platform for continuous compliance monitoring, compliance reporting, and security automation for the cloud, with a plugin-based data ingestion architecture.
Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.